‘Buhari didn’t violate COVID-19 regulations in Katsina,’ Presidency replies PDP

The Presidency on Monday dismissed the claim that President Muhammadu Buhari violated the COVID-19 regulations in Katsina State at the weekend.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition elements had accused Buhari of violating the COVID-19 regulations after photos showed the President who was without a face mask discussing with some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors during the party’s registration and revalidation exercise in Daura, Katsina, on Saturday.

The President signed the COVID-19 Disease Health Protection Regulations 2021 last week.

The regulations proposed a fine or six months imprisonment or both for violators.

However, the Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, insisted that his principal did not breach the COVID-19 regulations in Katsina.

According to him, President Buhari had his mask on during the exercise but only removed it when he held a microphone.

Shehu also faulted critics who attacked the president for mobilizing 10 APC governors to Katsina for the revalidation exercise.

He said: “People are missing the point. The President had his face mask on through that engagement. He had it off when he was speaking into the microphone. It is just childish antics by PDP.

“On the number of governors and APC chieftains that accompanied President Buhari to the venue of the registration exercise, this is to drive the spirit of the re-registration and the revalidation of membership. We must convey to the nation that we, the party, is behind the process and everyone is involved.

“The criticism is coming from parties that are not able to organise and mobilise, we feel sorry for them.”

