Buhari govt’s failure to rescue Leah Sharibu from Boko Haram disappointing – ECWA | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buhari govt’s failure to rescue Leah Sharibu from Boko Haram disappointing – ECWA
The Evangelical Church Winning All on Friday described the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s failure to secure the release of Leah Sharibu and other hostages from Boko Haram captivity as disappointing.
Sharibu was abducted alongside 19 other girls by Boko Haram fighters at the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, in February 2018.
ECWA stated this in a communiqué issued at its 68th General Church Council meeting held at the Church headquarters in Jos, the Plateau State.
In the communiqué read by ECWA President, Stephen Panya, the church commended security agents for their efforts in curbing insecurity in the country and urged Nigerians to support them in their endeavours.
The communiqué read: “The council expresses apprehension that despite all assurances by the Federal Government to secure our prisoners of conscience such as Leah Sharibu, Grace Lukas, Alice Loksha, Lilian Gyang, Pastor Polycarp Zongo, the remaining Chibok School Girls – these abductees and many others continue to remain in captivity. The council reiterates its call on the government to do more to produce tangible results.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt, Buhari have abandoned our daughter, Leah Sharibu’s parents cry out
“The council also observed with worry the massive and forceful takeover of ungoverned spaces by criminals and non-state actors, who obviously seem to be in control in the country vis-à-vis the seeming inability of the government to decisively deal with the menace as well as protect the citizenry from these prowling merchants of death.
“More specifically, the council notes the unabated attacks on Christian communities in the Middle Belt, the north, and other parts of the country and the needless destruction of lives and properties by Fulani Jihadist militia and Boko Haram. The Council cautions the government against the continuous politicisation of security matters.
“We condemn in unequivocal terms the systematic genocide being executed against Christian and other autochthonous communities throughout Nigeria, but especially in the Middle Belt.
“This is typically orchestrated through a continuous raid on Christian farming communities with lethal weapons, often in the dead of the night, wherein thousands of our people have been murdered in cold blood and their lands expropriated by the marauding aggressors.
