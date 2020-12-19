Buhari has done what Jonathan could not do when Chibok girls were kidnapped —MURIC

Following the release of the 344 students of the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara local government area of Katsina State on Thursday, December 17, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has lambasted former President Goodluck Jonathan, saying President Muhammadu Buhari has done what his predecessor could not do.

While giving kudos to Buhari for the successful rescue of the schoolboys who were abducted from their school on December 11, MURIC, in a statement issued on Saturday, December 19 by its Director General, Professor Ishaq Akintola, said Jonathan was indecisive and cynical when the Chibok schoolgirls were kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014.

The statement reads in part:

“We note, with every seriousness, that the early return of the boys was made possible by Mr. President’s prompt action.

“The fact that the army began chasing after the kidnappers very early made it possible for them to trace the abductors location.

“We are constrained to compare PMB’s prompt action in the Kankara boys’ affair to the costly procrastination exhibited by ex-President Jonathan after 276 Chibok girls were abducted on 14th April, 2014.

Read also: MURIC mocks CAN, Trump for blacklisting Nigeria over alleged violation of religious rights

“The former President was cynical and undecided. He continued to dilly-dally for about 21 days after the abduction while the army waited for his order.

“Jonathan set up a fact-finding committee nearly a month after the tragedy. This allowed the Boko Haram abductors to dig in.

“It was his indecisiveness that has made the search and rescue of the girls impossible till date and no one should blame Buhari for Jonathan’s mistakes. We can all see how Buhari handled the Kankara schoolboys affairs with quick action.”

Join the conversation

Opinions