Buhari is not in charge in Aso Rock —Soyinka

Professor Wole Soyinka on Thursday said he did not believe that President Muhammadu Buhari or anybody was in charge in Aso Rock.

The Nobel laureate stated this during an interview on PlusTv Africa, maintaining that decentralisation remained the solution to the nation’s problem.

He made the comment while responding to a question on the recent letter by Umar Dangiwa, retired colonel and former military administrator of Kaduna, addressed to Buhari.

Umar in the letter accused Buhari of making lopsided appointments, alleging that the president had a knack for appointing people from his section of the country into office.

Soyinka said, “First of all, I was appalled by the silence that followed this revelation. I think those who are responsible for this criminal lopsidedness should be punished. It is not sufficient just to discuss it. It’s criminal.

“I have said this before. I don’t believe there is really anybody in charge in Aso Rock. I’m sorry to say this. I’ve been studying the trend over the past year and a half and I believe this president is not in charge of this nation, in so many aspects and directions. I’m convinced he’s not really and totally with it.

“It’s so serious. It is not the fact alone, we know the history of this. We know what it has caused the nation and we know it isn’t over yet. And you say you are launching an enquiry. That’s not enough. This man is not in charge.”

