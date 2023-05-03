Buhari jets out to London for King Charles’ coronation 

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari will be leaving for London, United Kingdom today for the coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort of the United Kingdom respectively.

This was disclosed in a statement by Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in Abuja on Wednesday.

The coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6.

Read also: QuickRead: Buhari’s gloating on presidential election. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter

President Buhari will also attend a summit for Presidents and Heads of Government of Commonwealth countries on Friday, May 5 which will deliberate on the Future of the Commonwealth and the Role of the Youth.

According to Adesina, President Buhari will be accompanied by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno (Rtd), the Director General, National Intelligence Agency, (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, the Chairperson/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa and other senior government officials.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now