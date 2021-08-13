Politics
Buhari may return to Nigeria today
There are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari will return to Nigeria on Friday (today) after an 18-day trip to London, the United Kingdom’s (UK) capital.
This comes after a police wireless message was dispatched on Thursday by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command to all Sector Commanders and Divisional Police Officers, alerting them of the President’s expected return.
According to the wireless dispatch, President Buhari is expected to arrive by 5 pm, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.
The wireless dispatch also directed all receivers of the notice to mobilise adequately inward Abuja.
“Mr President will be arriving in Abuja from his trip outside the country tomorrow (Friday), the 12/08/2021 by 1700hrs.
“Compol (Commissioner of Police) directs all Sector Commanders and DPOs to deploy adequately inward Abuja. Time in position, 1530hrs”, the communication read.
Meanwhile, the presidency is yet to confirm the President’s anticipated return.
President Buhari left Nigeria for the United Kingdom on July 26, to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.
He also used the opportunity, according to the presidency, to undergo a long overdue medical check-up.
However, many Nigerians have criticized his travel, saying that the real reason for the travel was for his medical check-up.
