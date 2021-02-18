Buhari names Audi as NSCDC Commandant-General, Nababa as CG, NCS | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buhari names Audi as NSCDC Commandant-General, Nababa as CG, NCS
Ahmed Abubakar Audi has been named as the new Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) by President Muhamamdu Buhari
Similarly, Haliru Nababa was nominated by the President as the new Comptroller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), subject to confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.
Audi, whose appointment was announced by the Director Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Interior on Thursday, Mohammed Manga on Twitter, takes over the paramilitary organisation following the retirement of the former Commandant-General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu.
READ ALSO: Buhari appoints 40-year-old Abdulrasheed Bawa as new EFCC boss
The statement read: “Ahmed Audi, emerged the top best candidate out of those that went through the transparent selection process initiated by the @MinOfInteriorNG through the Board to ensure that the most suitable among the top-ranking officers in the service was appointed to replace the out-going CG
“Furthermore, President Muhammadu Buhari has also nominated Haliru Nababa mni, as the new Controller-General of the @CorrectionsNg, subject to the confirmation of the Senate in line with the provision of the new Act establishing the Nigerian Correctional Service 2019.
“The Minister of Interior and Chairman, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB), Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, who congratulated the new appointees, called on them to ensure full implementation of the mandate of their services as well as to ensure synergy with other security agencies in the country with the view to providing efficient internal security services and citizenship integrity for Nigerians and foreigners alike in line with the policy thrust of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.”
PDP to hold zonal congresses March 6
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved March 6 for the conduct of its zonal congresses in the six geo-political zones.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.
He said the NWC has fixed February 25 for the submission of nomination forms for aspirants seeking election into various national positions in the party.
READ ALSO: Tension in PDP as NWC considers sack of Secondus as national chairman
Ologbondiyan said: “Forms are to be submitted to the PDP Directorate of Mobilisation and Organising.
“The PDP charges our leaders, members, and teeming supporters to continue to work hard in the collective effort to win elections.”
PDP demands minister’s sack for asking Nigerians to defend themselves from criminals
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday demanded the sack of the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd), for asking Nigerians to defend themselves against bandits, Boko Haram terrorists, kidnappers, and other criminal elements in the country.
The PDP in a statement issued by his National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the minister’s statement as reckless and irresponsible.
Magashi had on Wednesday challenged Nigerians not to leave the fight against insecurity to the military alone.
He said: “Well, security is not the responsibility of the military alone. It is the responsibility of everybody to be alert and ensure safety when necessary. We shouldn’t be cowards. Sometimes the bandits come with about three rounds of ammunition and when they fire shots everybody will run. In our younger days, we stand to fight any form of aggression.
“Why should people run away from minor, minor aggressions? We should stand and face them. If these people know that the people have the competence and capability to defend themselves, they will run away.”
But the PDP argued that the statement was a confirmation that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has “surrendered to outlaws and lacked the determination to fight them.”
The party said: “It is unthinkable that a government would describe unarmed victims of armed aggression of terrorist and bandits as “cowards” while those who were elected and given the necessary resources to defend them recede in the comfort and safety of their offices in Abuja.
READ ALSO: 'Don't leave fight against bandits, others to military alone,' Minister charges Nigerians
“Such disposition to security; a statutory responsibility of government, goes to validate apprehensions that our nation is indeed descending to a failed state under the Buhari Presidency, where the government can no longer perform its duties while unarmed citizens are left to confront bandits and warlords.
“Given the silence by the Buhari Presidency, our party holds that the defeatist comment by the minister represents the disposition of President Muhammadu Buhari and his security architecture, and explains why the administration has remained complacent in the fight against terrorism and banditry in our country.
“Such statement by the Buhari administration, at the time it ought to be scaling up its security strategies to guarantee the safety of all Nigerians, have been emboldening bandits, terrorists and kidnappers to escalate their acts atrocities against our compatriots.
“Moreover, with such disposition, the Buhari administration is creating a lucrative job for bandits, terrorists and kidnappers who are settled with huge ransom instead of being faced with firepower.
“Our party however urges Nigerians not to despair at this moment but brace up as it has become obvious that we are now in a despondent situation where the government has shown that it can no longer defend the citizens.
‘North behind injustice in Nigeria,’ SMBLF replies Gumi
The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has reacted to a statement credited to the Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, on the ongoing crisis caused by the activities of Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria.
Gumi, who featured in a programme on African Independent Television (AIT) on Thursday, claimed that the bandits are terrorising communities in the North-West and North-Central because of the injustice meted out to them by the Nigerian nation.
He also repeated his call for amnesty for the armed bandits.
However, in a statement jointly signed by Yinka Odumakin (South-West), Chief Guy Ikokwu South-East), Senator Bassey Henshaw (South-South) and Dr. Isuwa Dogo (Middle-Belt), the Forum insisted that Gumi has only revealed his kind of person with the claim of injustice to the bandits.
The SLMBF accused the North and the Fulanis of perpetrating injustice in Nigeria.
READ MORE: Presidency abusing constitution, elevating Fulani herders above law –SMBLF
The statement read: “The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum is not in the least surprised by Sheik Gunmi unveiling of his real being on AIT this morning asking for amnesty for bandits whom he said are fighting against the injustices Nigeria has done to the north.
Part of those injustices must have been electing Buhari twice as President despite his scant regard for the sensitivity required of a multiple country like Nigeria.
“The country for almost six years has been soaking all manners of lopsidedness, nepotism and running the country like a Fulani Republic.
“As part of the injustices to the north, Fulani herdsmen have been killing people with reckless abandon in all parts of Nigeria with the administration defending them and giving them soft landing with the open bias of Mr. President.
“Fulanis are daily pouring into Nigeria to change our demography and Nigeria is doing more in Niger Republic than Nigeria at the moment with resources from non-Fulani areas.
“The injustices Nigeria has done to the North is so much for the bandits to do what they are doing to the rest of us and for Buhari to be looking the other way.
“We want to know from Gumi if the Hausas are protesting the injustices Fulanis are doing to them and the rest of Nigeria or if it is Nigeria that is doing any injustice to the north.
“We know Fulani bandits are doing crimes in all non- Fulani communities but Gumi should not confuse us with North except he is on deception all along.
“It is a known fact that the main injustice in Nigeria is the skewed federalism that allows the North to be in almost total control of oil and mineral resources in the Niger Delta and the VAT from other parts of the country to the disadvantage of host communities.
“The Nigeria Ports Authority in Lagos is under the control of a Fulani lady just like most of the agencies in charge of oil and gas in an unhidden agenda of Fulanisation of Nigeria.
“This is one of the major reasons SMBLF is in court to challenge the lopsided arrangement.
“It is the Fulani and the core North doing pure injustice to the rest of Nigeria.”
