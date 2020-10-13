Buhari nominates aide, Onochie, for post as INEC commissioner

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday nominated his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie as a National Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan said Buhari submitted Onochie’s name to the Senate for Screening and subsequent confirmation.

Onochie’s name and three others were contained in a letter Buhari forwarded to the Nigerian Senate, urging the lawmakers to approve their nomination as INEC commissioners.

The president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan read the letter during the plenary of the lawmakers on Tuesday.

Other names in the list apart from Onchie who hails from Delta State are Professor Mohammed Sani, Katsina; Professor Kunle Ajayi, Ekiti and Seidu Ahmed, Jigawa.

“Appointment for Commissioners for INEC. Pursuant to paragraph 14 of part 11 of the first schedule of the 1999 constitution,” Buhari stated in the letter.

