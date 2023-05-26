Buhari orders outgoing government officials to declare assets

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed all officials of the outgoing administration to declare their assets.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, gave the directive after he collected the asset declaration form from the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Isa Mohammed, on Friday in Abuja.

He stressed that no one was excluded from the assets declaration.

Buhari said his strict adherence to the constitutional requirement of assets declaration before and after taking office was aimed at strengthening best practices in the country.

READ ALSO: No going back on May 29, 2023 handover, Buhari assures

The president said: “I signed, collected, and acknowledged receiving my form. From here, I will ask my bank manager in Kaduna to show me what has gone in and out of my account.

“Nobody is excluded from declaring their assets. I expect everyone from the Vice-President downwards to follow the system.”

He pointed out that asset declaration raises moral standards in public service and helps to check corruption.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now