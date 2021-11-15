Buhari promises investors greater opportunities in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday assured investors that the Nigerian government would continue to support efforts to broaden the economy through multilateral financing.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated when he met the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Prof. Benedict Oramah, who paid him a courtesy call ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2nd Intra-African Trade Fair Conference in Durban, South Africa.

Buhari said: “I appreciate the support you are giving Nigerian businesses and by implication, the Nigerian economy. Rest assured you can count on me as you seek a better trade and investment climate in Africa.”

The Oramah, who was accompanied on the trip to see the President by the Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, Wamkele Mene, thanked Buhari for honouring the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa’s invitation to attend the Afreximbank-backed Fair.

The Afreximbank chief said the development demonstrated that “President Buhari understands the importance of trade and how Intra-African trade can help transform the African economy and of course, that of Nigeria.”

He thanked the Nigerian leader for granting the land and accepting to attend the ground-breaking ceremony of the Africa Medical Centre of Excellence project to be implemented by the continental bank in Abuja in December.

By Ijeoma Ilekanachi

