Buhari requests Reps to amend new Finance Act

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a request to the House of Representatives in a bid to modify the newly approved Finance Act.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker, read Mr Buhari’s letter at the plenary on Tuesday.

The president is asking that the Act be amended to reflect that the new law took effect from 1st February 2020.

Other part of the requested amendment wants the new law to show that the annual fees payable on basic goods items are different from Value Added Tax (VAT).

