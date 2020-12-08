Buhari sacks NDE DG, Argungun

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, said the president has directed the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), to appoint one of the senior directors in NDE to replace Argungu in an acting capacity.

He added that the directive took effect from Monday.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari has relieved Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu as the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

“The directive which was given on Friday, the 4th of December, 2020, is to be effective from Monday, December 7th, 2020.

“Meanwhile, the Supervising Minister of the Agency, the Hon Minister of State, Labour and Employment, has been directed to nominate an Acting DG from amongst the most senior directors based on competencies and seniority in NDE to take over from Dr. Argungu until a substantive holder of the post is appointed by Mr. President.”

Argungun was appointed the NDE director-general on April 18, 2017.

