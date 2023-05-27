Buhari to make farewell address to Nigerians Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari will make a farewell address to Nigerians on Sunday morning.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said all television and radio stations are expected to hook up to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast slated for 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.

President Buhari will hand the baton of the country’s leadership to the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari will make a farewell broadcast as President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on Sunday, May 28, at 7:00 a.m.

“Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

