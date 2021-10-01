Buhari urges citizens’ effort towards tackling Covid-19 pandemic

In a bid to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, President Muhammadu Buhari has implored Nigerians to adhere to safety protocols and vaccinations.

He made this appeal on Friday during his Independence Day speech in Abuja.

He also noted that the Federal Government has expended resources in response to the pandemic while ensuring the ability to tackle future outbreaks.

“Nigerians came together as one to fight against COVID-19. It is this attitude and by the special grace of God, we continue to survive the pandemic as a nation and indeed, provide leadership and example at regional and international levels.’’

“The doomsday scenario predicted for our country never came. Even as the Delta variant continues to spread, we have built the capacity we need to respond now and into the future.

“I will, therefore, appeal to Nigerians not to take COVID lightly, adhere to public health and social measures, put your mask on, and get vaccinated.

“We can control this pandemic, but it requires effort on everybody’s part. The investments we made in response to COVID-19 will also serve our country to tackle any future disease outbreaks or pandemics.’’

According to the president, despite the global inequity in access to vaccines, the Federal Government has continued to explore all available options to ensure Nigerians have free access to safe and effective vaccines.

He revealed that already five million vaccine doses had been administered to Nigerians through efforts led by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

The president assured that the government would continue to explore options for purchase or acquisition of vaccines such as through COVAX and the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust.

