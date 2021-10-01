Politics
Nigerian govt goes after National Assembly member financing Igboho, Kanu
President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that a lawmaker in the National Assembly is a major financier of secessionist groups who have wreaked havoc in the country in the past months.
Buhari stated this in a nationwide broadcast to mark the nation’s 61st Independence Anniversary on Friday in Abuja.
He however failed to name the alleged lawmaker involved in the act.
“The recent arrests of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo and the ongoing investigations being conducted have revealed certain high profile financiers behind these individuals. We are vigorously pursuing these financiers, including one identified as a serving member of the National Assembly.
Read also: Tunde Bakare condemns trial of Igboho, Kanu
“This is a clear example of how people abandon their national leadership positions for their selfish gains.
“Instead of preaching unity, they are funding and misleading our youth to conduct criminal acts that sometimes lead to unfortunate and unnecessary loss of lives and property.
“As the so-called leaders run abroad to hide, our innocent youths are misled and left in the streets to fight for their senseless and destructive causes,’’ the President said.
Buhari pledged to ensure synergy among Nigerians, security agencies and international partners to improve the security architecture of the country.
