Buhari writes Senate to legalise social investment programme, three other bills

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, wrote to the Senate seeking the legalisation of the Social Investment Programme in Nigeria (NSIP), as well as the creation of 10 new National Parks across the country.

In the letter read by the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan during plenary, Buhari asked the Senate to consider and approve an executive bill forwarded to it to institutionalise the social investment programmes.

The President said that the consideration and passage of the bill would provide the enabling law for effective implementation of the programme geared towards poverty alleviation of vulnerable Nigerians.

“The National Social Investment Programme Establishment Bill seeks to provide a legal and institutional framework for the establishment of the NSIP for the assistance and empowerment of the poor and vulnerable people in Nigeria,” the letter reads.

In a separate letter also read by Lawan, Buhari asked for concurrence of the Senate on the National Park Declaration Order made early in the year for the establishment of 10 new National Parks across the country.

President Buhari, in two other letters, also sought for the consideration and passage of the National Library Establishment Bill 2022 and the Federal Produce Inspection Service Bill.

