Politics
Buhari writes Senate to legalise social investment programme, three other bills
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, wrote to the Senate seeking the legalisation of the Social Investment Programme in Nigeria (NSIP), as well as the creation of 10 new National Parks across the country.
In the letter read by the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan during plenary, Buhari asked the Senate to consider and approve an executive bill forwarded to it to institutionalise the social investment programmes.
The President said that the consideration and passage of the bill would provide the enabling law for effective implementation of the programme geared towards poverty alleviation of vulnerable Nigerians.
“The National Social Investment Programme Establishment Bill seeks to provide a legal and institutional framework for the establishment of the NSIP for the assistance and empowerment of the poor and vulnerable people in Nigeria,” the letter reads.
Read also:HURIWA charges Buhari to release IPOB leader, Kanu, as Xmas Gift to South-East
In a separate letter also read by Lawan, Buhari asked for concurrence of the Senate on the National Park Declaration Order made early in the year for the establishment of 10 new National Parks across the country.
President Buhari, in two other letters, also sought for the consideration and passage of the National Library Establishment Bill 2022 and the Federal Produce Inspection Service Bill.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...