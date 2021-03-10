Buhari's daughter, Zahra slams lawsuit against Sahara Reporters | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Buhari’s daughter, Zahra slams lawsuit against Sahara Reporters
President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra Buhari-Indimi, has issued a week’s ultimatum to Sahara Reporters to publish a retraction regarding “an injurious and defamatory publication” against her.
Zahra issued this ultimatum via a letter to the newspaper and signed by her counsel, Nasiru Adamu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), on Tuesday, March 9.
In the letter, she also demanded a public apology from the media outfit.
Sahara Reporters had reported that Nasiru Danu, a close ally of President Buhari and some top officials of the Nigeria Customs Service, recently defrauded the Nigerian government of N51 billion.
The newspaper also said the N51 billion was meant “to improve Customs’ revenue”.
It said N2.5 billion was also transferred to a foundation owned by Mrs Indimi for which Mr Danu is a signatory.
However, in her response, Zahra denied all the allegations and demanded a retraction.
According to her, there was no way Mr Danu could be a signatory in a foundation she owned.
“Our client equally unequivocally states that no any foundation owned by her was transferred or credited with such amount of money (N2.5 billion or any amount) by the said Alhaji Nasiru Haladu Danu or anybody from the purported President Muhammadu Buhari’s oil mafia group and that it is equally not possible for the said Danu to be a signatory to any foundation owned by our client,” the letter said.
