Ekiti PDP broker peace between Olujimi, Fayose | Ripples Nigeria

Ekiti PDP broker peace between Olujimi, Fayose
Stakeholders in the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have agreed to embrace peace in the interest of the party.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Ekiti PDP had been polarized along the lines of loyalty to former Governor Ayodele Fayose and Senator Biodun Olujimi.
This was contained in a statement signed by Fayose’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, in Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday, March 9.
According to Olayinka, the feuding party leaders took the decision to let peace reign after a recent meeting in Lagos.
The spokesman also listed party leaders who attended the peace meeting to include: Senator Duro Faseyi, Chief Dipo Anisulowo, Otunba Yinka Akerele, Tunji Odeyemi, Gboyega Oguntuase, Alhaji Lateef Ajijola, Deji Ogunsakin, and Mrs Funmi Ogun.
He said the two groups also resolved that “the journey to lasting and genuine reconciliation of the two groups have begun and continual and in the light of the above, all party followers of the two groups are hereby requested to sheath their sword forthwith and desist from any attack on all the leaders in the party.”
Furthermore, the stakeholders also “unanimously agreed that only with true dialogue that we can achieve victory in our coming elective elections in Ekiti State” and “that we shall continually seek all avenues for peace and resolutions of all crises in the party within the ambit of the law.”
