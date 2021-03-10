 Ekiti PDP broker peace between Olujimi, Fayose | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Ekiti PDP broker peace between Olujimi, Fayose

Published

23 mins ago

on

Ekiti PDP broker peace between Olujimi, Fayose

Stakeholders in the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have agreed to embrace peace in the interest of the party.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Ekiti PDP had been polarized along the lines of loyalty to former Governor Ayodele Fayose and Senator Biodun Olujimi.

This was contained in a statement signed by Fayose’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, in Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday, March 9.

According to Olayinka, the feuding party leaders took the decision to let peace reign after a recent meeting in Lagos.

Read also: Mess with Ekiti PDP structure and I’ll face you squarely, Fayose warns Makinde

The spokesman also listed party leaders who attended the peace meeting to include: Senator Duro Faseyi, Chief Dipo Anisulowo, Otunba Yinka Akerele, Tunji Odeyemi, Gboyega Oguntuase, Alhaji Lateef Ajijola, Deji Ogunsakin, and Mrs Funmi Ogun.

He said the two groups also resolved that “the journey to lasting and genuine reconciliation of the two groups have begun and continual and in the light of the above, all party followers of the two groups are hereby requested to sheath their sword forthwith and desist from any attack on all the leaders in the party.”

Furthermore, the stakeholders also “unanimously agreed that only with true dialogue that we can achieve victory in our coming elective elections in Ekiti State” and “that we shall continually seek all avenues for peace and resolutions of all crises in the party within the ambit of the law.”

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports10 hours ago

10-man Porto knock Juve out of Champions League; Dortmund through

Juventus were stunned by Porto in their round-of-16 tie of the Champions League after the Portuguese side battled through to...
Sports16 hours ago

Aruna into last-16 at WTT Star Contender after beating Japan’s Morizono

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has reached the round of 16 of the men’s singles event at the World Table Tennis (WTT)...
Gernot Rohr Gernot Rohr
Sports20 hours ago

Rohr calls up Musa, Uzoho, 22 others for Benin, Lesotho AFCON qualifiers

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has invited a total of 24 players for this month’s Africa cup of Nations (AFCON)...
Sports1 day ago

CAF cancels 2021 U-17 AFCON, gives three reasons

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cancelled the 2021 edition of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following...
Sports1 day ago

Tuchel extends unbeaten run as Chelsea manager in win over Everton

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel on Monday extended his unbeaten run to 11 matches having avoided defeat since his arrival to...

Latest Tech News

Latest18 hours ago

Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content

Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Latest19 hours ago

Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
Latest2 days ago

iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

  These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.   iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Latest5 days ago

Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Latest6 days ago

Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Tech7 days ago

Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform

American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.