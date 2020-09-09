Mess with Ekiti PDP structure and I’ll face you squarely, Fayose warns Makinde

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Wednesday warned Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, against tampering with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti and other states in the South-West.

The ex-governor, who made the call when he led the national delegates of the PDP to Abeokuta, Ogun State, insisted that Makinde had no right to interfere in the local politics being played in each South-West state despite being a zonal leader of the party.

He urged the Oyo State governor to allow every state in the region be governed by its local leaders.

He also vowed to resist any move to take the structure of the PDP in Ekiti from him.

Fayose said: “There has been a reasonable cold war of who and who becomes the executive of the zone. Governor Makinde has demanded that the zonal executive be sacked and a caretaker be fostered on the zone which the party did.

“But, since the caretaker committee came into being, he has not allowed them to function because he produced the chairman.

“Beyond that, the fact that there is a sitting governor does not say I should go to another man’s state. Nobody should come to my state; if you come to my state, I will face you squarely.

“However, I will continue to respect him because he is my brother, I love him so much and I was part of his emergence.”

