Buhari’s govt achieving so much with so little —Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Friday said that President Muhammadu Buhari government was doing so much with so little.

He stated this while charging the newly-appointed Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of some agencies under his ministry to see their appointment by President Buhari as a call to national service.

At a maiden meeting with the CEOs in Abuja, Mohammed who told the new CEOs “they must work hard to justify their appointments”, specifically urged them to key into the 9-Point Agenda of the government identified to guide the policy directions over the next few years and to achieve national development.

He said, “You must consider your appointment by Mr President as a call to national service, and you must work hard to justify it. A starting point is for you to ensure that the activities of your agencies key into the 9 priority areas of government.

“Of particular relevance to your various agencies, especially those in the culture and tourism sectors are; priorities 1, which is to build a thriving and sustainable economy, and 2, which is to enhance social inclusion and reduce poverty.”

Noting that the Ministry of Information and Culture was already working on these areas through its reform of the creative industry and the efforts to put in place a standard Audience Measurement System, the minister described the new CEOs as round pegs in round holes.

According to him, they were carefully selected based on their respective track record of achievements, competence and years of dedication to duty.

The Minister said to the CEOs, “You are joining a government that is doing so much with so little, especially at a time of dwindling resources due to the sharp fall in the price of oil and the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on global economies.”

He said in spite of the challenges, the government had remained steadfast in carrying out massive infrastructural renewal in the areas of roads, bridges, rail and power, among others.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the General Manager/CEO of the National Theatre, Professor Sunny Ododo, thanked Buhari for the appointments and assured that he and his colleagues would consolidate on the gains so far recorded by the minister, and strive to make the creative industry an enviable component of the Nigerian economy.

Among the new CEOs who attended the meeting include Buki Ponle, Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria; Mr Olalekan Fadolapo, Registrar, Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria; Francis Nwosu, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Press Council; Ado Muhammed Yahuza, Executive Secretary/CEO, National Institute for Cultural Orientation and Ebetan William Ivara, Director-General, National Gallery of Arts.

