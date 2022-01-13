Buhari’s ‘men’ return to Twitter after ban is lifted

Following the announcement of the lifting of the ban on Twitter by the federal government, Nigerians had mockingly predicted the return of friends and cronies of President Muhammadu Buhari, who had abandoned the microblogging platform since June, 2021.

As predicted, some aides of President Buhari have returned to twitter, seemingly to the displeasure of some twitter users.

About four hours after the ban was lifted, Garba Shehu, the Spokesperson to the President, was the first among the bandwagon to make a tweet.

He posted, “Welcome back! Let me join fellow countrymen and women in welcoming the resolution of the impasse between the federal government of Nigeria and Twitter Inc., leading to the laying of a foundation for a mutually beneficial future with endless possibilities.

“I join the leaders of government in appreciating all Nigerians, ‘especially the vibrant Nigerian youths who have borne with the long wait to resolve this impasse,” and as the government statement clearly says, the gains made from this shared national sacrifice are immeasurable.

“We hope that this will be appreciated by all. The nation comes first. Once again, welcome back!”

Shehu’s tweet before today’s was on May 31, 2021.

Also, Bashir Lawal, the Personal Assistant to the President on New Media has returned to twitter.

At about 10 am today, he posted this: “Peace be upon you and your family”

His last tweet before today’s was made on June 4, 2021.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

