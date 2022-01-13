With 41m members, APC now largest political party in Africa —Buni

Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, has boasted that the ruling party is now the largest political party in the whole of Africa after its recent membership registration and revalidation exercise recorded 41 million registered members across the country.

Buni, who disclosed this while playing host to top party members in Damaturu, the state capital on Thursday, said the ruling APC currently has over 40 million registered party members, going by the validation exercise and records obtained from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The APC conducted a very successful membership registration and revalidation exercise. We now have over 41 million registered members across the country, with full details of every member,” the Governor noted.

“APC remains Africa’s largest political party and Nigeria’s ruling party with a population that will always win elections,” he further boasted.

He, however, admitted that the APC had not succeeded in fulfilling its promise to stem the rising tide of terrorists and bandits’ atrocities, blamed past regimes for the insecurity situation in the country.

“Sadly, the country is facing serious security challenges because the nation’s security forces were left ill-equipped by successive administrations, while poverty and illiteracy bred a population ready for recruitment into criminal activities.”

A check on INEC‘s website shows that currently, there are 84 million registered eligible voters in Nigeria and what the APC claims mean is that it has about 52% of all eligible voters in the country as members, leaving the remaining parties with a little over 43 million voters to share.

This is not the first time political parties in Nigeria have boasted of being the largest or having many members.

Prior to losing the 2015 presidential elections to the APC, the then ruling PDP had boasted about having 60 million members, but as it turned out, they were sent parking by the APC.

