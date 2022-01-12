My govt will not relent in fight against bandits – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday he would not relent in the fight against bandits causing mayhem in Zamfara and other states in the country.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, gave the assurance in a message delivered on his behalf by a Federal Government delegation to Zamfara.

Buhari sent the delegation led by the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, to Zamfara to commiserate with the state government over last week’s killing of more than 200 people by bandits in 10 communities in Bukkuyum and Anka Local Government Areas of the state.

Magashi, who decried the unfortunate incident, said the President had approved palliative items for the communities and other affected areas.

He said: “There will be no let-up in the ongoing campaign to rid Zamfara and other affected states of the menace of these terrorists. Since they have no regard for the sanctity of life, so shall they be dealt with.

“The government is fully informed of what is going on and will do whatever it takes to end this. We are here to talk to the governor and to assure the state that the administration is determined to do more to defend the life and property of the people.”

