Politics
My govt will not relent in fight against bandits – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday he would not relent in the fight against bandits causing mayhem in Zamfara and other states in the country.
The President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, gave the assurance in a message delivered on his behalf by a Federal Government delegation to Zamfara.
Buhari sent the delegation led by the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, to Zamfara to commiserate with the state government over last week’s killing of more than 200 people by bandits in 10 communities in Bukkuyum and Anka Local Government Areas of the state.
READ ALSO: Buhari’s govt will crush bandits, Boko Haram insurgents – APC
Magashi, who decried the unfortunate incident, said the President had approved palliative items for the communities and other affected areas.
He said: “There will be no let-up in the ongoing campaign to rid Zamfara and other affected states of the menace of these terrorists. Since they have no regard for the sanctity of life, so shall they be dealt with.
“The government is fully informed of what is going on and will do whatever it takes to end this. We are here to talk to the governor and to assure the state that the administration is determined to do more to defend the life and property of the people.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...