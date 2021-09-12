Politics
Buhari’s remarks during Imo visit twisted by agents of disinformation – Presidency
The Presidency said on Sunday President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement during his visit to Imo State was taken out of context by critics.
The President, who visited Imo State during the week to commission some projects in the state, made light-hearted remarks on the warm reception he received during the visit.
Buhari said: “I am overwhelmed by this reception, overwhelmed in the sense that when I accepted the invitation by the Imo State Governor, who wants to justify investments the government has done to the people of Imo State, I thought I would see the bridges, the roads, and a few renovations.
“He didn’t tell me he was going to get the whole Igbo leadership here. So in the future when he invites me, I’ll know what to do. But I think he has done what the military didn’t like. He has achieved surprise. He has surprised me beyond description.’’
“‘Governor of Imo State, I cannot thank you enough, but I will be careful with your future invitations.’’
READ ALSO:SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to Buhari’s visit to Imo
However, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, who reacted to the criticism that trailed Buhari’s remarks in Imo via a statement, said purveyors of disinformation were behind the fake news.
He said: “We have observed that President Buhari’s concluding remarks at the meeting with South-East leaders during his one day visit to Imo State is being deliberately contorted and twisted out of context.
“The purveyors of disinformation want Nigerians to believe that the President bluntly told Governor Uzodinma, ‘I’ll be careful with your future invitations.’
”They have adduced different meanings to the phrase, contrary to the context wherein the President spoke during his successful dialogue with leaders of thought from Igbo land.”
He insisted that Buhari’s visit to Imo was very successful, saying the Igbo leaders shared the same enthusiasm that his trip to the state would bring peace, foster unity, encourage better understanding among the citizens.
