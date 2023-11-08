Bullet proof charm test goes wrong as man dies after being shot

A 43 years old man, Muhammadu Murtala of Damaiwa village in Zaki LGA of Bauchi State has lost his life as his move to get a bullet proof charm went soar when the bullet fired at him penetrated his body.

A crime bulletin from the Bauchi State Police Command contained that on 31/10/2023 at about 0830hrs, information was received from the officer-in-charge of the Bursali Police Outstation under Zaki Division that one Danladi Ya’u aged 28 of Damaiwa village via Bursali ward Zaki LGA, Bauchi State, a native doctor had committed the offence.

The PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili stated that the suspect, and three other accomplices now at large, went to Damaiwa bush with the sole aim to test a gun medicine on one Muhammadu Murtala Ali aged 43 of the same address.

According to him, while on the process, the said Muhammadu Murtala was unfortunately shot at with a locally made gun by one Danladi Ya’u and the bullet penetrated him.

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives led by DPO, Zaki Division swiftly swung into action, rushed to the scene, and evacuated the victim to General Hospital, Jakusko in Yobe State for medical attention, where he was certified dead by a medical doctor.

“Consequently, two suspects were immediately arrested, and efforts have been intensified to trace and arrest the fleeing accomplices while the investigation is ongoing, after which the defendants will be charged to court.

“On this note, the Command called on the public to take this act as a lesson and avoid being used as cannon fodder to casualize innocent and hardworking citizens, because every human soul is very important and sacrosanct to every bearer.

“The Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Muhammad, assured the family, friends, and loved ones of the deceased that the Command will remain neutral and ensure that justice is manifested to both sides”.

By Yemi Kanji

