BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Nigerian companies borrowed N1.11tn in 2020; IMF backs CBN ban on cryptocurrency; other stories | Ripples Nigeria

Business
BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Nigerian companies borrowed N1.11tn in 2020; IMF backs CBN ban on cryptocurrency; other stories
Hello, and welcome to Business Roundup this week. Here, we bring you highlights of events that happened during the week -from the capital market to the mainstream business activities, while not forgetting the tech/economy build up.
Here are the Headlines:
- UN ranks Nigeria 94th among countries with readiness for e-commerce
- FG, States, LGAs share N640.3bn for January
- Nigerian companies borrowed N1.11tn in 2020
- IMF backs CBN ban on cryptocurrency in Nigeria
Summary:
Nigeria has dropped six places in the latest United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s Business-to-Consumer (B2C) E-commerce Index 2020.
Nigeria which was ranked 88 in 2019 has now dropped to 94th position out of 152 countries that were considered prepared enough to engage in e-commerce. Read more
The Federal Government, States and Local Government Councils on Thursday shared N640.310 billion as revenue allocations for January.
The Director of Information, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hassan Dodo, disclosed this in a communiqué issued at the end of the virtual Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting held in Abuja. Read more
Low-interest payment drove Nigerian corporates in 2020, to raise a record level of N1.114 trillion debt from the capital market, data obtained from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and FMDQ, has shown.
SEC data showed Corporate debt issuances (bonds + CPs) rose from N671 billion in 2019 to N1.14 trillion last year. Read more
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has thrown its weight behind the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) two weeks after the CBN directed banks to close accounts related to cryptocurrency across Nigeria.
Read also: BUSINESS ROUNDUP: FG to spend 60.8% of 2021 revenue servicing debts; Nigerians to miss out on $23m bitcoin investment; other stories
The CBN had also warned deposit money banks and other financial institutions against dealing with cryptocurrency exchanges, starting that the digital asset isn’t a legal tender in Nigeria. Read more
On NSE ROUNDUP: Nigerian banks rule stock market
Investors at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) traded a total turnover of 1.541 billion shares worth N18.235 billion in 22,752 deals, against last week’s 2.683 billion shares valued at N23.662 billion resulting from 27,844 deals.
According to data from NSE, the most active sector by volume was Financial Services Industry with 1.099 billion shares valued at N11.110 billion traded in 12,544 deals; thus contributing 71.35% and 60.92% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. Read more
MEANWHILE, on the tech scene, the week could best be described as the big comeback week with how Jeff Bezos reclaimed the title of world’s richest man, displacing rival and tech titan, Elon Musk, to end his brief hold-on to the title.
In Nigeria, business continued for tech players, with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announcing that ICT’s contribution to Nigeria’s real GDP rose to 15%.
In addition, we recorded the news of Kwaba, a Nigerian startup helping low income earners split annual house rent into small instalments. Read full review
Remarks
Thanks for joining the roundup this week. See you next week for another serving. Don’t forget, for the latest news and updates from around the globe, keep reading Ripples Nigeria.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Aina, Maja in action as Lookman scores Fulham winner against Sheffield Utd
Super Eagles duo of Ola and Josh Maja were in action for Fulham in their 1-0 win over Sheffield United...
Super Falcons top standings after beating Uzbekistan in Turkish women’s Cup
Nigeria women’s senior football team Super Falcons have continued their impressive run at the ongoing Turkish women’s tourney. The team,...
Iwobi plays sub role as Everton win derby to compound Liverpool’s woes
Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi played as a late substitute for Everton in their 2-0 victory over Liverpool in the...
Ajayi sent off as West Brom, Burnley draw; Chelsea earn point at Southampton
Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi was shown a red card as West Brom played a goalless draw with Burnley in...
Osaka wins fourth Grand Slam title after beating Brady in Australian Open final
Naomi Osaka has emerged women’s singles champion of the 2021 Australian Open after beating Jennifer Brady in the final on...
Latest Tech News
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Japanese VC launches $15m African...