Business
Cadbury Nigeria reports N55.21bn revenue, reduces dividend payout
Cadbury Nigeria reported its total turnover for the financial year of 2022 grew by 30.3 per cent, with profit after tax following closely after growing by 29.6 per cent.
In the company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, released on Tuesday, Cadbury posted N55.21 billion.
This is N12.84 billion difference when compared to the N42.37 billion revenue Cadbury Nigeria generated in the preceding year.
The chocolate producer expended N47.48 billion on manufacturing costs. The cost of sales rose when compared to the N35.89 billion spent to make Cadbury’s product in 2021.
Following a 32.3 per cent increase in the cost of sales, Cadbury closed last year with gross profit of N7.72 billion, improving on the N6.47 billion profit grossed the year before.
Read also:BUA Cement, Cadbury and Vitafoam make stocks to watch this week
Cadbury also stated that its bottom line surged by 29.6 per cent to N583.11 million between January to December 2022, surpassing the N449.71 million reported in 2021.
Meanwhile, Cadbury reduced its proposed dividend payout for 2022 to N0.40 kobo. The year before, the firm paid shareholders N0.50 kobo per share.
This means the board of directors intends to pay a total dividend of N751.28 million to shareholders for their investment in Cadbury last year. Shareholders received a payout of N940.51 million in 2021.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...