CAN decries increased banditry in Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has lamented the increased rate of banditry in Kaduna State and has in the same breath urged security operatives to keep up with the momentum of securing lives and property in the state.

Rev. John Hayab the state’s CAN Chairman made the call on Thursday while he commended the Nigeria Police Force for its renewed zeal in fighting criminals, bandits and kidnappers in Kaduna state.

The state’s CAN Chairman who said that residents of Kaduna State have suffered untold hardship in the hands of bandits and evil men in recent years urged security operatives to keep the momentum until the state and country are freed from criminals.

He said; “As a result of increase in banditry, many have been chased away from their homes and villages. The sad story is that bandits have kidnapped, killed and collected huge ransoms from victims for years.

“When such evil was going on, we cried to the government and security agencies to carry out their Constitutional duties but it seemed the cries fell on deaf ears.

“However, the news that security men went after bandits in Birnin-Gwari forest and killed many of them on Wednesday brought back hope and expectations that good and peaceful days may be returning to our dear state and country.

“Kaduna State chapter of CAN, therefore, commended the Inspector General of Police (I-G) and all the team for doing what law-abiding citizens expected them to do.

“Even though this effort may be coming late but it is better late than never.

“Therefore, we celebrate this feat and encourage the police to keep the momentum until every criminal and all their hideouts are cleared for citizens to have a new lease of life,” he said.

