Capital market roundup: Investors reduce stock investment, part with N10.36 billion

Investment into the Nigerian capital market took a nosedive this week, with investors trading 822.404 million shares worth N10.366 billion in 20,643 deals within five days.

This fell short of last week’s turnover of 1.348 billion shares valued at N24.487 billion that exchanged hands last week in 22,155 deals.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry, Conglomerates Industry and Consumer Goods Industry were the best performing sectors after five days of trading by measure of volumes traded.

Financial Services Industry ledactivities this week, after recording over 491.270 million shares valued at N 4.499 billion traded in 9,961 deals.

The Conglomerates Industry was next with 81.698 million shares worth N218.285 million in 605 deals.

Consumer Goods Industry reported investors exchanged 55.052 million shares worth N855.318 million in 3,093 deals on its floor.

Top three equities

By measure of volume, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc and Transnational Corporation Plc were the top three trading equities.

GTCO, UBA and Transcorp reported over 244.025 million shares were traded on their exchange floor, in 3,732 deals, worth N2.680 billion. This accounted for 29.67% and 25.86% of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

Academy stock value gained N1.90kobo as the share price ended the week with N1.89kobo per share against the N1.27kobo it opened with.

UPDC closed the week with N1.24kobo per share, rising by N0.19kobo to move above its opening of N1.03 per share.

Learn Africa was part of the gainers list as its stock price gained N013kobo to move from its opening of N2.25kobo to end the week with N2.50kobo per share.

Caverton share rose by 9.91 percent during the week as its stock hit N1.22kobo per share against the N1.11kobo that it started this week with.

John Holt share appreciated by 9.76 percent to jump from N0.82kobo per share to N0.90kobo per share.

Top five NGX losers of the week

RT Briscoe topped the losers list following a loss of N0.94kobo, which reduced its stock value to N0.34kobo at the end of trading, from N0.44kobo

International Breweries share value dropped to N5.40kobo per share by end of trade this week, having lost N2.30kobo from its opening share price of N6.30kobo per share.

MRS lost N0.30kobo from its share to end the week with N14.45kobo per share, below the N16.25kobo per share it started trading with.

Conoil share lost 9.90 percent to end the week with N25.95kobo per share, against the N28.80kobo per share it started the week with.

Union Bank share value also fell during the week, losing N2.35kobo from its opening stock price of N6.15kobo to end trading with N5.55kobo per share.

