CBN orders banks to accept travel documents, refugee ID for transactions
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has advised commercial banks to always accept the Machine Readable Convention Travel Document (MRCTD) issued by the Nigeria Immigration Services, as well as Refugee Identity Card Issued by the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons as means of identification for banking transactions.
This directive is specifically for refugees and asylum seekers in the country.
The CBN stated this in a circular posted on its website on Wednesday, and signed by its Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Dr. Kevin Amugo.
The statement reads, “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been drawn to challenges encountered by refugees and asylum seekers in Nigeria with regards to means of identification with respect to the conduct of financial transactions.
“To address these concerns, all banks and other financial institutions are referred to the provisions of the CBN AML/CFT Regulations, 2013 (as amended) on customer due diligence, especially Regulation 40 and Regulation 80, and to note that the Machine Readable Convention Travel Document (MRCTD) issued by the Nigeria Immigration Services; and the Refugee Identity Card Issued by the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons are adequate as means of identification for banking transactions,” it stated.
It further urged banks and other financial institutions to continue to ensure that effective customer due diligence policies and procedures are implemented to combat money laundering, financing of terrorist and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
Claims that Shell under-reported two million barrels of crude false – DPR
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has dismissed claims that Shell Petroleum Development Company (SDPC) under-reported two million barrels of crude in its oil production records between 2016 and 2018.
The DPR Spokesman, Paul Osu, who reacted to the report in a chat with journalists on Saturday, described the allegations as false and baseless.
The reports claimed that Shell had admitted the infraction and offered to refund the cost of the oil and pay a fine.
The shortfall, according to the reports, came from the Trans Niger Delta export pipeline which conveys an average of 150,000 barrels of Shell’s Bonny light crude blend to the export terminal.
But the DPR spokesman urged the public to disregard the reports.
He insisted that there was no such thing.
“There is absolutely nothing like that, kindly disregard,” Osu said.
The Media Relations Manager at Shell, Bamidele Odugbesan, also dismissed the report as false.
He described the reports as malicious and irresponsible and urged journalists to cross-check the matter with the DPR
Nigerian govt borrowed N14.5trn in 2020
Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy has incurred an additional N14.5 trillion debt in 2020, with an additional N10 trillion from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s ways and means which will be converted to a 30-year loan facility.
Patience Oniha, director-general of the Debt Management Office (DMO), disclosed this at a virtual stakeholders’ meeting, on Thursday.
Nigeria’s public debt stock stood at N32.22trn as at September 30, 2020, according to figure published on DMO website. With the additional N10 trillion the debt stock of Africa’s largest economy is now N42 trillion.
This is a 53 percent increase from the N27.4 trillion as at December 2019.
“We have reached fairly advanced stage in the ways and means balances at the Central Bank,” Oniha said.
Ways and means is the government overdraft facility with the Central Bank, which the DMO has been trying to manage for some time, she explained.
“I think from 2018 we actively started looking at it and we are at that point where all we need is to finalise one term with the CBN and we are good to implement.
“The figure we worked on is about N10 trillion and it is going to be added to the debt stock. So far it is not added. It is not like credit that we negotiated, so it is an overdraft managed by the accountant general,” the DMO director-general said.
“So the process we are going through now will be structured. The offer we made to the CBN is to convert it to 30-year facility, you know, amortising. We will not have N10 trillion in one day to pay. So that will come unto the debt stock, that means if you add only that N10 trillion, we are already at N42 trillion using our September 2020 period. So that is another reason for the 40 percent debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” she said.
Nigerians to miss out on Twitter founder, Dorsey, Jay Z’s $23m bitcoin investment
Nigerians – both users and startups – involved in cryptocurrency will lose out on a new Bitcoin investment which Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey and American rapper, Shawn “Jay Z” Carter plan to channel into African countries and India.
Jay Z and Dorsey joined forces to set up a bitcoin trust to provide financial support for the development of bitcoin in Africa and India.
The collaboration between both entrepreneurs comes amid growing acceptance of cryptocurrency among citizens in Nigeria and other African countries.
The new fund vehicle established by Dorsey and Jay Z is called Btrust, with ‘B’ taking the shape of the bitcoin logo.
In a statement released by Dorsey through his Twitter account, it was disclosed that 500 bitcoins will be donated into Btrust.
Dorsey and Jay Z will not be involved in the operation of Btrust, which will house the 500 bitcoin (which is about $23 million).
Ripples Nigeria gathered that Btrust will be set up as a blind irrevocable trust.
“JAY-Z/@S_C_ and I are giving 500 BTC to a new endowment named ₿trust to fund #Bitcoin development, initially focused on teams in Africa & India. It‘ll be set up as a blind irrevocable trust, taking zero direction from us”, the statement reads.
Although, Dorsey didn’t name the time for the investment vehicle to kickoff, but with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ban on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies still in effect until further notice, it’s unlikely for Nigeria to be a beneficiary of the investment, as banks already began to close accounts of individuals and companies involved in cryptocurrency in the past years.
At a time governments in South Africa, Ghana and Kenya are either supporting the bitcoin community with measures that could reduce risk involved or leaving bitcoin stakeholders to operate without government restrictions, the Nigerian government, through the CBN, has been clamping down on bitcoin exchanges and users in the country.
Nigeria is the largest market for bitcoin in Africa and second in the world on Paxful as of December 2020, but the CBN had stated that banks should shutdown cryptocurrency accounts.
This makes it difficult for investment like that of Dorsey and Jay Z to be infused into Nigerian market.
This is the argument of cryptocurrency stakeholders when the CBN banned the digital assets, with many stating that the ban will prevent local and foreign investment in the Nigerian market.
Tech funder, Victor Asemota, had been critical of the directive. The Senate on Thursday, also criticized the CBN, summoning the Apex bank governor, Godwin Emefiele to the upper chamber for questioning.
Meanwhile, Dorsey also revealed in his statement that to hit the ground running, “We need 3 board members to start.” He tweeted, while accompanying his comment with a form for individuals interested in joining the Btrust team.
