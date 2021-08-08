CELEB GIST: Nigerian men born to cheat? Wiz Kid makes another history? Read more…

Nigerian media personality, Debola Williams weds Kehinde Daniel, daughter of ex-Ogun State governor

Adebola Williams, the co-founder and CEO of RED Media has tied the nuptial knot with Kehinde Daniel, daughter of former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

The white wedding ceremony took place on Saturday, August 7 at the Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Notable celebrities from Ghana and Nigeria who turned up for the ceremony included former President, Goodluck Jonathan, his wife, Patience, and current Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Debola proposed to Kehinde on a yatch one year ago.

Ghanaian actress Princess Shyngle accuses Nigerian men of infidelity

Gambian-born Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle has opined that most Nigerian men are adulterous and promiscuous.

According to the controversial thespian, Nigerian men are good at taking care of women both financially and emotionally, however, they cannot do without cheating.

The buxomic movie star and entrepreneur asked her followers to send her a question via her Instagram Stories.

A question then came in which asked:

Read also: CELEB GIST: Singer Temmie is gay! Daddy Freeze won’t deny Hushpuppi. More stories…

“What’s your take on Nigerian men”

Replying, Princess Shyngle wrote:

“Honestly Nigerian men know how to spoil their women financially, emotionally and sexually but cheating is a must ”

Singer Shatta Wale explains how the Nigerian music industry erased Ghana’s identity

Ghanaian recording artiste, Shatta Wale, has opined that Ghana’s music industry has no identity because of the dominance of the Nigerian entertainment sector.

The award-winning Reggae artiste took to his Snapchat account to state how Nigeria’s Afrobeats music genre overshadowed the development in Ghana.

He wrote:

“Thnx to Nigeria now we are all Afrobeats artistes… Since Ghana doesn’t have an identity.. We moveeeeee!! ”

The Ghanaian music star then added that he is not offended by that as he is ready to join the genre to make money for himself.

“At least if just to secure the bag I don’t mind,” he wrote.

Actress Etinosa Idemudia kicks against agitation for free menstrual pad for women

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has opined that she is not in support of the agitation for free distribution of menstrual pads for women.

Etinosa contends that there are more pressing issues to fight for in the country than securing free pads for women.

Read her controversial statement below.

Grammy winner, Burna Boy, Mr 2Kay bury the hatchet 4 years after heinous feud

Grammy award winner Burna Boy and his colleague, Mr 2kay have ended their rift after their messy beef four years ago.

In 2017, Mr 2kay was beaten to a pulp in Eko Hotel and Suits under the alleged orders of Burna Boy.

The music stars were spotted at a nightclub hanging out, bonding and having a great time together.

Watch the video below.

American actress, Jennifer Aniston threatens to cut off friends who are not vaccinated

Hollywood actress, Jennifer Aniston has revealed that the death of her friend due to coronavirus complications has made her decide to cut off acquaintances who are yet to be vaccinated.

On Thursday, August 5, the actress took to her Instagram stories to respond to critics who called her paranoid for choosing not to relate with individuals who are yet to be vaccinated.

She wrote;

“Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me.

“I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital or die.

BUT I CAN give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine or whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) – and therefore I would put their lives at risk.”

Wizkid sells out 02 Arena in 12 minutes

Nigerian recording artiste, Ayodeji Balogun better known as Wizkid revealed that he made history on Friday, August 6 after his ‘Made In Lagos’ concert at the 02 Arena, London sold out within 12 minutes.

The concert is not until November 2021. The Grammy award winner has now become the first Nigerian recording artiste to sell out the 02 Arena.

He wrote;

“Sold out the O2 in 12mins!! Love u london!!”

Join the conversation

Opinions