China death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises to 2,663, officials confirm 77,658 infections

Health officials in in mainland China have recorded 77,658 cases of coronavirus infections and 2,663 registered deaths, thus far following the outbreak of the deadly virus which has fast spread across the globe.

According to reports, China reported 508 new cases of infection on Tuesday and another 71 deaths were reported in mainland China, 68 of them in the city of Wuhan, where the epidemic has been concentrated.

On Tuesday, South Korea also reported 60 more cases of the new virus, bringing its total to 893. Cases there now outnumber Japan, where many cases were detected among passengers and crew on a cruise ship.

The development comes two days after Iran health authorities confirmed that a sixth death from the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus which has fast spread across the world has been recorded following the spread of the virus in the country.

Iran also reveals that more than a dozen affected provinces have immediately ordered the closure of schools, universities and cultural centres in a bid to contain the outbreak.

As a “preventive measure”, authorities ordered the closure of schools, universities and other educational centres in 14 provinces across the country from Sunday, according to state television.

