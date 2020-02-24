China records more deaths from coronavirus as South Korea infections reach 763

China has announced 150 new confirmed coronavirus deaths with the National Health Commission particularly announcing on Monday that the new figures has pushed the death toll nationwide to 2,592.

This developed comes as South Korea reported 161 more cases on Monday, bringing its total number of infections to 763.

South Korean authorities also informed that two more deaths of virus patients, bringing the country’s death toll to seven.

The development comes a day after Iran health authorities confirmed that a sixth death from the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus which has fast spread across the world has been recorded following the spread of the virus in the country.

Iran also reveals that more than a dozen affected provinces have immediately ordered the closure of schools, universities and cultural centres in a bid to contain the outbreak.

As a “preventive measure”, authorities ordered the closure of schools, universities and other educational centres in 14 provinces across the country from Sunday, according to state television.

They include Qom, Markazi, Gilan, Ardabil, Kermanshah, Qazvin, Zanjan, Mazandaran, Golestan, Hamedan, Alborz, Semnan, Kurdistan and the capital, Tehran.

According to governor of the Markazi province, Ali Aghazadeh, who spoke late on Saturday, tests carried out on a patient who recently died in the central city of Arak were positive for the virus.

