International
China, Russia abstain, as UN charges Taliban on human rights of Afghans
The UN Security Council has passed a resolution asking the Taliban to ensure safe passage of people wanting to leave Afghanistan.
It also sought the access of humanitarians into the country, and incorporation of human rights, including for women and children.
Thirteen of the 15 ambassadors voted in favour of the resolution on Monday, which further demanded that Afghanistan not be used as a shelter for terrorism.
Permanent members China and Russia abstained.
Countries condemned in the strongest terms the deadly blasts at Kabul airport on Thursday, which killed more than 150 people and injured upwards of 200 more.
The terrorist group Islamic State in Khorosan Province (ISKP) claimed responsibility.
The resolution was tabled by the United States, alongside fellow permanent Council members France and the United Kingdom.
“The Security Council expects the Taliban to live up to its commitment to facilitate safe passage for Afghans and foreign nationals who want to leave Afghanistan, whether it’s today, tomorrow, or after August 31,” U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.
“Consistent with the right to leave any country, including one’s own, everybody must be allowed to safely leave Afghanistan, for whatever reason, whenever they want, by air or by land. This is of the utmost importance to us.”
Read also: Taliban bans music, mandates chaperones for travelling women
Thomas-Greenfield added that the resolution also reflected the Council’s “crystal clear” commitment to assisting those who remain in Afghanistan.
“It underscores that all parties need to facilitate humanitarian assistance and that humanitarian actors be given full safe and unhindered access to continue service delivery to those in need,” she said.
French Ambassador Nicolas de Rivière called on the Taliban to be committed to the statement of allowing Afghans to leave the country at any time.
“This resolution calls on everyone to make all efforts to secure the airport and the surrounding area,” he said.
On the issue of human rights, UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward emphasised the need to protect gains made over the past two decades, stressing that the rights of women, children, and minorities must be safeguarded.
She described the resolution as an important step towards a unified international response to the situation in Afghanistan.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...