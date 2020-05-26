Clergyman berates Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke, for “dressing like a gangstar”

Victor Edet, popularly called Evangelist Victor, has condemned Leke Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) for his mode of dressing, which he said was worldly.

In a photo he shared of Leke Adeboye on his Facebook account, on Monday evening, he said it was wrong for a pastor to wear a face cap the way the young Adeboye wore his facing to the side.

“I was shocked and short of word’s after seeing this picture, how can a Pastor be wearing a face cap this way? God of mercy, what is the church turning into?

READ ALSO: Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke says COVID-19 will teach people to stay celibate

Evangelist Victor advised that the pastor should be “cautioned seriously.”

” Leke Adeboye should be cautioned seriously and he should be called to order. You can’t be a Pastor and be dressing like a gangster.”

