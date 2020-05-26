Latest Life's Blog

Clergyman berates Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke, for “dressing like a gangstar”

May 26, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Victor Edet, popularly called Evangelist Victor, has condemned Leke Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) for his mode of dressing, which he said was worldly.

In a photo he shared of Leke Adeboye on his Facebook account, on Monday evening, he said it was wrong for a pastor to wear a face cap the way the young Adeboye wore his facing to the side.

“I was shocked and short of word’s after seeing this picture, how can a Pastor be wearing a face cap this way? God of mercy, what is the church turning into?

READ ALSO: Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke says COVID-19 will teach people to stay celibate

Evangelist Victor advised that the pastor should be “cautioned seriously.”

” Leke Adeboye should be cautioned seriously and he should be called to order. You can’t be a Pastor and be dressing like a gangster.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!