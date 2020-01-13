CLERIC TO STATE GOVS: Don’t allow sycophants hijack Operation Amotekun

Rt. Rev. Babatunde Ogunbanwo, the Bishop of the Diocese Ijebu South-west, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has sounded a note of warning to southwest governors not to allow sycophants hijack Operation Amotekun.

The cleric who sounded the note of warning while lauding the governors for mooting and implementing the idea, also said that the operation of the recently launched Western Nigeria Security Network code-named “Operation Amotekun” would not only further integrate the region but also enhance the security arrangements in the area.

He further urged while expressing his views on the state of the nation in the 10th-anniversary address of the Ijebu South-west Diocese, held at the Bishop’s Court, Odogbolu, Ogun State on Monday that the governors should ensure that the security outfit is properly structured and funded.

Rev. Ogunbanwo said; “Let me at this junction appreciate the governors of the southwest for putting in place operation Amotekun. We thank them for coming together at least for the first time they are doing something together.

“We need to commend them again because the people of the Eastern and Northern parts of the country want to copy us now”. ‘I commend sincerely all our governors in the Southwest, but I am warning them that they should not allow sycophants to take over Amotekun from them.

“We know a lot of those sycophants in the past that have not done anything. The governors should be aware of sycophants who are just there to eat, to take over operation Amotekun”.

The cleric also cautioned that members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and other untrained militia organizations should not be allowed to be part of operation Amotekun.

“I also want to advise them those who will work in the security outfit should work with the police. There should not be a disparity; they should work together with security outfits such army in achieving the essence of the operation Amotekun”.

“I will not subscribe to the incorporation of OPC and the likes in Amotekun. What have these set of people have done in the past? They are just there and making ‘shakara’ all around. How many of them have gone to the bush to rescue our people that are being kidnapped. “

“All you will see many of them doing is attending government function; you will see them carrying staff and cars all around looking for recognition”. Security men supposed to be in the bush or in the gate, not at government functions”.

“Let Amotekun stand clear if they want. They should let Amotekun be a different outfit and let see what they are doing. I believe in statistics, let’s make statistics on what they will achieve and after one year, we can sit down and review it,” he said.

“If anybody wants to join Amotekun, let them apply and proper interview should be done for them”.

