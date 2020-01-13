I won’t disappoint Ekiti despite our lean purse —Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said on Monday his administration would spread development across all the towns and villages in the state in fulfillment of his pre-election promises to the people.

The governor stated this when he flagged off the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Agbado-Omuo road, Ilupeju-Ire-Igbemo-Ijan road, Oye-Ikun-Otun road and Aramoko-Erijiyan-Ikogosi road in the state.

He appealed to the people of the communities where the projects were sited to create enabling environment for the contractors handling the projects to operate and ensure prompt and timely delivery of the projects.

Fayemi said his administration would strive hard and mobilise funds to carry out landmark projects that would improve the socio-economic and physical well-being of people of the state.

He said the state government had sourced for funds for the execution of capital projects captured in the 2020 budget.

The governor said: “Permit me to reiterate the resolve of this administration to make all parts of the state accessible by good roads as enshrined under the Infrastructure and Industrial Development pillar of the five cardinal points of this administration.

“In our quest to restore Ekiti values, the government has continued to pursue lofty goals even in the face of daunting challenges. We are not allowing the paucity of funds to deter us in the execution of our programmes.



“The contractors started some of these roads being re-awarded in 2013 during our first term but could not proceed substantially before my exit. The last administration did little work before being abandoned and that informed why we terminated the contracts and re-awarded to the original contractors.

“If you check critically, all these roads are critical to the economic development of our people. The Ilupeju-Ire-Ijan road will resolve the challenge of moving the Ire Burnt Brick products from the town to other parts of the state and the country at large.

“We are determined and we shall make sure that every part of the state is accessible by good roads infrastructure in line with the cardinal objective of infrastructural and capital development of our administration.

“Let me assure you that we won’t allow the paucity of funds to deter us from achieving this. We have sourced for funds to solve many of our challenges.

“I want the contractors to deliver in record time. But to achieve this, I implore our people to cooperate with the contractors to be able to deliver timely, so that the projects can be beneficial to every Ekiti people and intending investors.”

