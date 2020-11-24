CNN dares Nigerian govt, releases second damning report on #EndSars protests

Atlanta based Cable Network News station, CNN has released a second damning report on the shootings at Lekki toll plaza during the #EndSARS protests, which elicited global outrage and condemnation.

In the fresh report issued on Tuesday, CNN revealed more damning footage showing soldiers shooting at unarmed protesters on October 20, 2020.

The fresh report by CNN shows protesters running as soldiers opened fire.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt writes CNN over EndSARS report, says station ‘arrogant’

The report came after the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, described CNN’s initial report on the Lekki shootings as poor journalism, adding that the network deserved to be sanctioned.

Mohammed also followed up the threat with a letter addressed to the management of CNN in Atlanta.

