Comedian Josh2Funny undergoes surgery after suffering 11-year illness

Popular Nigerian social media influencer and content creator, Josh Alfred, better known as Josh2funny, has revealed that he suffered pain from an undisclosed illness for 11 years.

Taking to the social media platform, Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, the comedian appreciated God for a successful surgery and for quick recovery.

In his message, the popular content creator expressed gratitude to the doctors for doing their best and to his family members for standing by him.

Further, Josh2Funny specifically recognized his wife for her confidence and encouragement, as he admonished his fans to always check up on people.

His testimony on the social media page reads;

“This is my testimony. I’ve been suffering this pain for 11 years helplessly. Long story short, thank God for a successful surgery and quick recovery.

“God bless all the doctors that did their best and my family that stood beside me especially @binataste for the confidence and encouragement.

“Sometimes, we don’t know what people go through. We need to always check on people and if you are sick here. God will surely heal you. Amen.”

