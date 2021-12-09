Commercial banks record 12.6% increase in customer deposit

Ten Nigerian banks reported an increase in customers deposits to N28.7 trillion in the first nine months of 2021.

The amount was a 12.6 percent increase when compared with N25.4 trillion deposits recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.

The findings are according to the bank’s financials submitted to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

The banks include Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), United Bank for Africa, UBA, Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank, Union Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Unity Bank, Wema Bank, and Sterling Bank.

Breakdown of the deposit in the first nine months shows cumulatively N12.7 trillion was in current account deposits while N8.1 trillion was in saving accounts

Also, N1.5 trillion was saved in domiciliary account deposits while N1.33 trillion was for other deposits.

The bank with the highest growth in customer deposits during the period was Stanbic IBTC.

The bank recorded a 45 percent rise in customer deposits to N1.09 trillion in 2021 from N751.8 billion in 2020.

While the bank with the least growth in customer deposits was GTB whose deposit grew by 5.7 percent to N3.7 trillion in 2021 from N3.5 trillion in 2020.

Meanwhile, the impressive deposit numbers could be threatened by the finance Bill 2021 which makes it mandatory for commercial banks to demand the Tax Identification Numbers (TIN) from anyone who wishes to open an account with them.

