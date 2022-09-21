Congo DR president tackles Rwanda for backing rebels

The President of Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, on Wednesday accused neighbouring Rwanda of backing the M23 rebel group fighting in the eastern part of the country.

This is not the first time Tshisekedi will be accusing Rwanda and its President, Paul Kagame, of supporting rebels to attack the DRC.

In his address at the ongoing 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Congolese leader insisted that Kigali was still “fanning rebel groups” fighting his country.

He insisted that his efforts at reuniting the country and pursue peaceful settlements have been frustrated by external interference.

Tshisekedi said: “Despite my goodwill for the search of peace, some neighbours have found no better way to thank us than to support armed groups that are ravaging eastern Congo.



“Rwanda, in defiance of international law, has once again not only interfered in the DRC since March by direct incursions of its armed forces (Rwanda Defence Force RDF), but also occupies localities in North Kivu province (eastern DRC) by an armed terrorist group, the M23, to which it provides massive support in terms of equipment and troops.

“Since my election as head of state of the DRC, I have not stopped fighting every day for peace. In order to definitively eradicate insecurity, restore lasting peace and ensure stability in the East of my country, several agreements have been signed with armed groups and even neighbouring countries.”

Rwanda had in the past rejected the DRC’s allegations and in turn accused Kinshasha of being the aggressor by firing missiles into its territory and capturing its soldiers.

