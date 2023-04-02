Controversial Romanian social media influencer, Andrew Tate, brother Tristan released from jail after three months

A controversial Romanian kickboxer turned social media influencer, Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, have been released from prison after they were arrested and detained in December.

A spokesperson for Andrew and his brother told journalists on Saturday that the pair were released March 31 from a detention center in Romania and placed on house arrest.

The former kickboxing champion also confirmed their release on social media, saying they were back home but have been place under strict surveillance.

The brothers, along with two Romanian women, were arrested last December over allegations of sex trafficking and human trafficking, but according to their lawyer, no charges were formally brought against them.

“Since last year, I’ve been in 24 hour lockdown. No yard timen Pacing a 3-metre cell with zero electronics or outside contact. Absolute clarity of mind. Real thoughts. Real plans. Vivid pain. One hour home and I cant stand my phone. Some habits die hard,” he wrote.

The brothers who are also political critics, had appealed three times to end their detention, which had been continuously extended since their arrest.

Their supporters had staged protests after the Romanian authorities opted to keep the brothers, as well as the other two suspects, in jail as a judge considered releasing them as “particularly dangerous to the defendants” amid the investigation.

