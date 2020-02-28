CORONAVIRUS: Ogun govt quarantines 28 contacts, shuts firm

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, said on Friday 28 people who had contact with the Italian victim of the coronavirus had been identified and quarantined.

He also said a firm the victim visited in Ewekoro area of the state has been shut down.

The governor disclosed this while addressing journalists on the discovery of the coronavirus case in the country.

Abiodun said the state government had initiated moves to identify more contacts to curb the spread of the disease in Nigeria.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, had on Thursday night confirmed the country’s first case of coronavirus.

Ehanire said in a statement that an Italian who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan on February 25 was suspected to have contracted the disease.

The minister disclosed the Italian was confirmed positive for coronavirus by the Virology Laboratory unit of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

According to him, the patient is clinically stable with no serious symptoms and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

