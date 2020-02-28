ALLEGED FRAUD: Court rules on ‘admissibility’ of evidence against Naira Marley May 13

The Federal High Court, Lagos on Friday, adjourned till May 13, ruling on the admissibility of documents brought against singer Azeez Fashola, a.k.a Naira Marley.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Naira Marley on an 11-count charge of conspiracy and credit card fraud.

His trial for alleged involvement in credit card fraud continued on Friday.

At the resumed sitting, the EFCC through its second prosecution witness, Augustine Anosike, sought to tender in evidence a compact disc (CD) containing information, analysis and extractions from the defendant’s phone.

Anosike, who is an investigator with the anti-graft agency, had told the court during his previous testimony that the forensic analysis carried out on the defendant’s iPhone revealed some shocking evidence against him.

He said the evidence was extracted and burnt into a CD, alongside some documents that were printed out.

The prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, presented the documents before the court and urged the court to admit them in evidence.

The defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo, however, opposed the admissibility of the documents on the grounds that the CD does not have the proper authentication required by law, and therefore improperly obtained, as contained in the Cyber Crime Prohibition and Prevention Act, 2015.

He argued that there may have been interferences while the documents were being produced at the EFCC forensic laboratory.

Join the conversation

Opinions