Kaduna govt, Fulani leaders meet on insecurity

The Kaduna State Government on Friday met with the Fulani leaders and other stakeholders from the southern part of the state over growing insecurity in the area.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who represented the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, at the meeting, said the government would explore efforts to bring lasting peace to the area.

The commissioner told the group the forum was in continuation of the state government’s quest for restoration of peace in the state.

At the meeting, the parties resolved that a vigilante group would be set up to complement the military’s “Operation Safe Haven” and the police operating along the Kaduna-Plateau border in the state.

Aruwan said: “We will continue to work towards sustainable peace and security in the state.

“Peace is very important and we have been going around the state meeting with critical stakeholders on the importance of peace and the need for all to recourse to the law.

“We would also complement the efforts of security agencies in enhancing the internal security of the state.”

The leaders commended the peace efforts of the government and agreed on the need to have a joint task force to supervise imposter who comes to their community to commit crimes.

