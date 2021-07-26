Entertainment
Court admits CCTV footage as evidence in Baba Ijesha’s trial for alleged child molestation
The Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on Monday admitted as evidence the Closed-circuit Television (CCTV) footage which captured Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha, when she allegedly molested a 14-year-old girl in the state.
This came after the state’s Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Olayinka Adeyemi, presented three witnesses including a comedian, Princess, at the resumed hearing in the actor’s trial for alleged child molestation.
Adeyemi presented a CD copy of the CCTV footage after Princess who is the girl’s foster mother explained what transpired between her and the Nollywood star.
But Baba Ijesha’s counsel, Babatunde Ogala, urged the court to reject the CCTV footage, saying the material was not the “primary evidence.”
READ ALSO: Comedienne, Princess, denies hand in leaked CCTV footage
Ogala said: “Primary evidence is not secondary evidence. The maker of the CCTV footage is the primary evidence. The CD is secondary evidence which is not admissible.”
However, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo ruled that the CCTV footage would be admitted in the case as the witness and prosecution had laid enough foundation for its admission.
She said: “She (Princess) has laid enough foundation, so the CCTV footage is admissible. The witness has given enough information on it so I’ll allow it.”
The Lagos State government had last month arraigned Baba Ijesha on a six-count charge of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault.
