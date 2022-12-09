Court affirms Dakum as Labour Party’s governorship candidate in Plateau

Justice Dorcas Agishi of the Federal High Court, Jos, on Friday affirmed the candidacy of Dr Patrick Dakum as the Labour Party governorship candidate in Plateau State.

The party had been in crisis following the emergence of two governorship candidates – Yohanna Margif and Patrick Dakum in the state.

Dakum, who lost the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket, emerged as the LP candidate in the party’s governorship primary held on August 6.

A fresh primary conducted through affirmation on June 9 produced Yohanna Margif as the party’s candidate in the state.

Reports later emerged that Margif had withdrawn from the race.

Margif, who rejected claims that he had withdrawn from the race, approached the court to reject Dakum’s emergence as LP candidate.

He told the court that the said withdrawal letter was “fabricated by some mischief makers to cause havoc and mislead loyal members of the party.”

In her ruling, the judge said the court was convinced that the plaintiff actually signed the letter of withdrawal.

She said evidence before the court also showed that Margif voluntarily withdrew from the race and was subsequently expelled from the party following petitions against him.

The judge, therefore, upheld the candidacy of Dakum.

