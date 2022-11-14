2023: Candidates who started campaigns in Plateau became Nigeria’s presidents – Lalong

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, said on Monday that presidential candidates who flagged off their campaigns in the state usually emerged as the country’s president.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will flag off its 2023 election campaign on Tuesday in Jos, the state capital.

The governor stated this when he inspected the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos, the venue of the campaign flag-off.

He expressed optimism that the trend would continue with the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in next year’s election.

Lalong said: “MKO Abiola began his campaign in Jos and he won; same as former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“We are optimistic that history will repeat itself and Tinubu will be elected president.”

He thanked APC leaders for choosing Plateau as the venue of the campaign flag-off.

The governor said all arrangements had been completed by the state government for the hosting of President Muhamadu Buhari, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and other prominent members of the party.

