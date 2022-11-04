Court affirms Uba Sani as APC guber candidate in Kaduna

The Federal High Court, Kaduna, on Friday dismissed the suit seeking the nullification of the primary election that produced Uba Sani as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state.

A governorship aspirant in the state, Sani Sha’aban, had approached the court to nullify Sani’s candidacy over alleged irregularities.

Justice Mohammed Garba Umar, who delivered the judgment, dismissed the suit on the ground of jurisdiction.

He declared that the suit contravened the provision of the National Judicial Council policy direction.

However, Counsel to Sha’aban, John Mshelia, who spoke to journalists shortly after the judgment, said he would approach his client for further action.

The Director-General of APC Campaign Council in Kaduna, Sani Bello, described the judgment as a “thorough and timely intervention in the nation’s quest to deepen democracy.”

He said: “Now that the allegations of discrepancies and fraud said to have characterised the conduct of the primary election of the party in the state have been dismissed, the APC can comfortably carry on with the campaign to win the hearts and minds of the electorate.”

