News
Kaduna govt reintroduces tuition in secondary schools
The Kaduna State government has reintroduced the payment of tuition by senior secondary school students in the state.
The Governor, Nasir El-Rufai had, in 2020, announced free education at both primary and secondary school levels but in a letter sent to school principals across the state on Thursday by the Commissioner for Education, Halima Lawal, the government said it was reintroducing payment of tuition fees to take effect immediately.
The letter states that the reintroduction of payment of school fees is a result of the dwindling resources available to the state government amid dwindling resources the country has had to contend with and the increase in the number of students being registered in schools.
The letter also said “students at the secondary level will be expected to pay the sum of N2000 naira per session.”
“The increase in the population of school children in the state necessitates the expansion and renovation of existing structures, provision of teaching and learning materials to provide a functional and conducive learning environment,” Lawal said in the letter.
Read also:Kaduna govt claims troops killed scores of bandits in gun duel
“However, the dwindling resources at the disposal of the state due to the harsh economic conditions of the times, have made it compelling to reintroduce school fees in our secondary schools.
“Students have the option to make full payment at the beginning of the session or in three instalments over the three terms.
“All principals are requested to note that the payment of the fee is with effect from the second term of the 2022/2023 session.
“Modalities of payment would be communicated in due course,” the Commissioner said.
